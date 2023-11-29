BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Hershey worth $3,785,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 743.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,498,000 after purchasing an additional 128,828 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 111,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $188.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.82 and its 200-day moving average is $223.21. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

