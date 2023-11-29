San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Up 22.2%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 117,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 109,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.16.

About San Lorenzo Gold

(Get Free Report)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.