MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 322.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,589.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,608.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,317.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,280.46. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.