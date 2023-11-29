Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5,206.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,682 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dollar Tree worth $60,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

