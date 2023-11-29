KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,931,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.00% of KLA worth $5,302,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.61.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $547.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.98. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $562.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

