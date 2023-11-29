IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,573,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101,791 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IQVIA worth $3,500,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $211.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.