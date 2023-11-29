BlackRock Inc. Sells 179,808 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,466,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,808 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $3,615,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $246.74 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.