Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 3,000 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

