Ossiam Has $15.28 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.66 and its 200-day moving average is $268.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.