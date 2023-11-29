Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 62500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pelangio Exploration Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.82.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

