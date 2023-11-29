Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Increased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,213 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dollar General worth $60,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 116.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

DG traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.82. 371,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $255.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.