Summit Financial LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Target by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.