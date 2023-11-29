Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 515,765 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,001,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,765 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $49,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the first quarter worth about $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in BRP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BRP Group news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 57,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $1,533,706.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,789 over the last three months. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

BRP Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 7,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,237. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

