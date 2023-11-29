Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 892.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.41. The stock had a trading volume of 113,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

