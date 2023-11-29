Ossiam Sells 4,703 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 15.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,286,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,534,000 after acquiring an additional 306,456 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 87.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.