Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Boosted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,506 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Ventas worth $53,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. 76,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,457. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,559.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

