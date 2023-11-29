HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $45,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,475,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 895.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HCA stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.42. 94,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,736. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.10.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.