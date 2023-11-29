Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.
Zscaler stock opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $195.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.34.
In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.46.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
