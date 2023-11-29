Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $195.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.34.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,855,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,498,000 after buying an additional 353,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 776,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,671,000 after buying an additional 323,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.46.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

