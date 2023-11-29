Mirova Has $32,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mirova trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Waters were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Waters by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 756,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,651,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Waters by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Waters by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.