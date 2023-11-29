Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,500 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.28.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

