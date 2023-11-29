Thematics Asset Management Grows Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.15% of Pentair worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Pentair by 500.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

Pentair Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

