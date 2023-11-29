Thematics Asset Management Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 2.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Synopsys worth $45,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 55,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 353,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,887,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Synopsys by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,369,000 after acquiring an additional 68,894 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,713. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $7.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $551.36. 216,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $488.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.13. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $557.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

