Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after buying an additional 2,425,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $543.73 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $549.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $488.56 and a 200 day moving average of $457.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.18.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

