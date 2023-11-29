Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.
Zscaler Price Performance
ZS opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.34. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $195.07.
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.