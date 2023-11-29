Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.

ZS opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.34. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $195.07.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zscaler by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Zscaler by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

