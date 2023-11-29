Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Doximity worth $53,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $1,952,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $806,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 154.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $61,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $104,055 in the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

