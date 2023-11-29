Mirova Sells 391 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mirova lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.10. 38,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.25.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

