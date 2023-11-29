Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 74.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 57.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,787 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUBB traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.66 and its 200 day moving average is $306.77.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.43.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

