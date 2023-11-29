Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after buying an additional 10,492,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $206,493,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $50,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $26,728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. 85,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get Our Latest Report on WTRG

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.