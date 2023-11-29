Natixis Sells 89,278 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,278 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

