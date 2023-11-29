The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,174 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $30,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $543.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.63 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,354,239.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,050 shares of company stock worth $14,417,991. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

