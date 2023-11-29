Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Leslie’s stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. 2,590,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 224.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 463.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.