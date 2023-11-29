Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,383,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,378 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $83,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $253.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

