Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 61,382 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $85,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VIG opened at $163.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.31 and a 200-day moving average of $159.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

