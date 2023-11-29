Credit Suisse AG Purchases 269,712 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,169,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 269,712 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $129,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

