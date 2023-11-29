Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $86.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $86,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VUG opened at $300.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $300.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.60.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

