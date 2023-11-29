Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,646 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $133,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

