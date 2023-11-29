Credit Suisse AG Has $148.06 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $148,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.8 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $470.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.