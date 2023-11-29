Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,219 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,219 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Progressive worth $152,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,308. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $163.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.39. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

