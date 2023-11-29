Security Financial Services INC. Buys 697 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $451,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

