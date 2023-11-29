Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 500 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

