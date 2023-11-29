Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

NYSE:DFS opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

