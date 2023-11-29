Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth $401,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 462,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in TEGNA by 639.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 257,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 222,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.64. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on TGNA

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.