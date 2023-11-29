Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,617,281. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Itaú Unibanco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 43,828 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,877,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 75.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,065,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the period.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.