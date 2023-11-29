Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $306,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,039,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,718.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,272 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 1,711,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $181,158,000 after buying an additional 1,626,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,092,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,105,475. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

