Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Domino’s Pizza worth $293,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.08.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DPZ traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $390.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,087. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $409.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

