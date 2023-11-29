Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 468,300 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,201,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 468,300 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises approximately 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $369,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $138,509,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 41.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,032,000 after acquiring an additional 866,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,166,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,690,064.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,338 shares in the company, valued at $30,421,157.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,690,064.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,421,157.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total value of $80,343.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,167,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,703 shares of company stock worth $65,323,916 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEAM traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.09. 494,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,190. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $215.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

