Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 40,200 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $482,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in United Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

UTHR stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,889. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.20 and its 200-day moving average is $226.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $283.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total transaction of $1,354,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total transaction of $1,354,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

