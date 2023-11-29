Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,056,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126,500 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises about 1.0% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $690,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,339 shares of company stock worth $4,491,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.2 %

VRSN stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,744. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.44.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

