Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,161 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,574 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $447,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.84. 172,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,392. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $387.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

