Enstar Group LTD Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Enstar Group LTD bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 778,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,066,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 12.9% of Enstar Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Enstar Group LTD owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI remained flat at $54.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,234. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

